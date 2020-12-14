Motorcycle clubs donates $8k worth of toys to foster children with Montgomery County Child Services

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) -The Ohio Coalition of Clubs completed their third annual toy donation benefiting foster children and children served Montgomery County Child Services. The organization is made up of 47 clubs from across the state. This year, they ran into difficulties with raising money because of the pandemic but were still able to donate about $8,000 worth of toys, clothes and bicycles .

“This year was quite challenging. Obviously we had very limited events. Honestly this year, the clubs came together and out of their very own pockets they gave to make this happen,” said Keith “Elmo” Tickle, public affairs officer for the coalition. “We’re just hoping this puts a bright day in their turbulent times and realize they’re not forgotten and we’re here for them.”

The drop-off on Sunday was emotional as child services staff members thanked them for making the holiday a bit brighter for children who are already missing out on a lot this year.

“A lot of these things parents couldn’t afford on their own. ..Things that kids want but parents especially in a year like this year they don’t have the resources,” said Lesley Keown, manager with Montgomery County Child Services.

