XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A local motorcycle club is holding a benefit ride for a retired police officer hurt in the line of duty.

The Miami Valley Chapter of the Copperheads Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club will be riding and raising money for retired Clearcreek Township Police Officer Eric Ney.

“This is something we owe somebody whose given the badge 15 years. We not only stand behind the fallen, but we also stand behind our wounded,” says Todd Younkin, whose road name is Pitboss.

Officer Ney was shot in the head by a domestic violence suspect in July of 2022. He retired from the force in April of 2023 and continues to recover.

“We saw the story. We heard the news. And we said we have to help this guy,” says Younkin.

The ride will be held Saturday, September 16. Registration will start at 10:30 a.m. and they’ll take off at noon from Harley-Davidson of Xenia at 1213 Cincinnati Avenue.

It costs $20 per bike and $5 a passenger. All of the money raised will go to Ney.

“He’s still got a struggle ahead of him. His life is changed forever. It’s a benefit ride but it’s more of a ‘hey thank you’,” says Dana Wiseman, whose road name is Kill Switch.

After the ride, they’ll circle back to where they started at Harley-Davidson.

“We’re going to have food trucks. We’re going to have raffles. We’re going to have a 50/50,” describes Younkin.

The group is hoping for 50 to 100 bikes.

If you cannot attend and would like to donate, contact the Copperheads LE/MC at copperheadsmiamivalley@yahoo.com.