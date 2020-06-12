Motorcycle accident leaves one man dead in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One man is dead after a motorcycle accident in Dayton Friday morning on Wyoming Street.
Dayton Police tell 2 NEWS the man was driving at a high speed when he crashed into an RTA pole just before 3:30 a.m. A bystander called 911 after finding the man on the street.
The intersection of Wayne Avenue and Wyoming Street will be closed for several hours while an investigation is underway.
2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.
