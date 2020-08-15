Motorcycle accident in Germantown sends 1 person to hospital

GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — Police were called to the scene of a motorcycle accident early Saturday morning where one person was hospitalized.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that Germantown police officers were dispatched around 1:22 a.m. but the driver of the motorcycle could not be located.

The driver was eventually found and, according to police, someone was taken to Sycamore Hospital in unknown condition.

