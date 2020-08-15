GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — Police were called to the scene of a motorcycle accident early Saturday morning where one person was hospitalized.
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that Germantown police officers were dispatched around 1:22 a.m. but the driver of the motorcycle could not be located.
The driver was eventually found and, according to police, someone was taken to Sycamore Hospital in unknown condition.
WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Motorcycle accident in Germantown sends 1 person to hospital
- Chance of rain this weekend, but not a complete washout
- Kettering skate rink offers working parents place for kids to do online schoolwork
- Lawmaker: Trump’s executive order to prevent evictions has ‘no force of law’
- White House releases new report; President used Defense Production Act nearly 80 times to combat pandemic