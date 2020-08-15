Motorcycle accident in Germantown sends 1 person to hospital

GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — Police were called to the scene of a motorcycle accident early Saturday morning where one person was hospitalized.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that Germantown police officers were dispatched around 1:22 a.m. but the driver of the motorcycle could not be located.

The driver was eventually found and, according to police, someone was taken to Sycamore Hospital in unknown condition.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

