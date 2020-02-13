Motivation cards going into free lunches for area children

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Students who receive a free lunch will be getting a little extra motivation, thanks to a local partnership.

The Dayton Young Black Professionals group is partnering with the United Way of the Greater Dayton Area and Dayton Public Schools to create motivation cards. One card will go inside a free lunch for students who might not have food at home.

“What’s so great about this year is we’ve done a lot of things for the first time this year but it’s going to be continued projects for us this year,” Dajza Demmings, executive director of the Dayton Young Black Professionals, said. “Empowerment comes in all forms and even as something as small as pulling an index card out of a lunchbox can empower someone and make someone’s day.”

More than 1,000 lunches are distributed every week.