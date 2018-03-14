Motion to exclude recordings of teen mom, parents withdrawn in Carlisle buried baby case

Defense lawyers for Brooke Skylar Richardson have agreed to withdraw a motion asking for a recording of Skylar and her parents from inside the Carlisle Police Department to be tossed out.

Richardson’s attorney says the baby was stillborn.

He says he wants the trial moved to a new location because information released by prosecutors makes it impossible for Richardson to receive a fair trial.

The Warren County Prosecutor says his office will oppose a change of venue.

A judge previously denied a change of venue request. Fornshell requested a hearing on the issue if the court is going to reconsider its previous decision. Fornshell says his office would introduce into evidence recorded interviews with Richardson where she reportedly describes her actions in relation to the death and disposal of her child.

Richardson’s trial is scheduled for April.