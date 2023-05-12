DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Mother’s Day is almost here, but there’s still time to make a dinner reservation or order a flower arrangement!

Kelly Byrd, district manager of Spaghetti Warehouse, Corner Kitchen and Oakwood Club, said a lot of reservations for the most popular time frames at his restaurants are already booked.

You can still get one, though. Byrd suggested calling mom’s favorite spot now and finding a window that falls between the brunch, lunch or dinner rush.

And even with the high volume of customers on Mother’s Day, Byrd said it’s all about the experience.

“May, that is what we are built around,” said Byrd. “It’s all about Mother’s Day and making sure it is a great day for moms, making sure it’s still a great day for the guests who don’t come out as regularly. It’s just the financial impact in the month of May. It’s all about Mother’s Day.”

We also spoke with Steve Smith, owner of The Flowerman, who said Mother’s Day also creates a boom in the flower business.

“Everybody has a mom and you know that’s what makes it busier for us,” said Smith. “So you just want to show the person that raised you some love and something bright and cheerful.”

Countless orders have already been placed for Mother’s Day, but florists will also be making arrangements that can be picked up on the day of. The Flowerman will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday for your last-minute flower needs.