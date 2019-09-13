Mother who survived deadly shooting remembers 6-year-old son

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – A mother who survived a shooting that killed her 6-year-old son is speaking out for the first time.

Friends and family gathered to remember Carter Clemons on Thursday, which would have been his 7th birthday. They released balloons at his grave in Moraine.

Carter was killed February 1 in a Miami Township murder-suicide. According to police, Jovonie L. McClendon, Jr. shot Di’Eshia Patterson and her 6-year-old son before turning the gun on himself.

In her first interview, Di’Eshia Patterson told 2 NEWS that in the days following the shooting, doctors informed her family she was likely going to die, and if she lived, the left side of her body would be paralyzed.

After making a remarkable recovery, Patterson said she wants to make sure her son is never forgotten.

“Every day is a tough day, but today was just a little bit harder,” Patterson said.

Di’Eshia Patterson, who goes by Dee Dee, told 2 NEWS the pain of losing her son is far greater than any physical pain she felt after being shot in the head.

“Carter – he was amazing,” she said. “He was smart. He knew everything about dinosaurs. He was just a funny, just smart kid.”

Family members told 2 NEWS they hope Carter and Dee Dee’s story encourages anyone in need of counseling to get help.

If you or someone you know may be in need of counseling or other mental health services, click here for Montgomery County resources or call 1-800-273-8255 to speak with the Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.