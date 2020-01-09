Mother sentenced after children overdose on fentanyl

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A mother who faced charges after police say her young children overdosed on fentanyl received her sentencing Thursday.

Aarianna Melvin received community control sentencing, the equivalent of five years of probation.

READ MORE: 11-month-old, 2-year-old in stable condition after fentanyl overdose

If she violates that probation order, she faces up to 36 months in prison for two separate counts, which could equal out to up to seven years of prison time.

She faced several charges including endangering children and aggravated possession of drugs.

Sentencing for any violations will be up to the judge’s discretion.

Police say her 11-month-old and 2-year-old got into fentanyl in their kitchen back in September of 2019. Melvin rushed the children to a fire station after realizing what had happened. They were taken to Dayton Children’s and were listed in stable condition shortly after.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.