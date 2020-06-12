Mother pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment after 1-year-old son found dead

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton woman charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment in the death of her young son appeared in court Friday. 33-year-old Wanisha Smith pleaded not guilty in Dayton municipal court on all charges; she’s being held on one million dollars bond.

Firefighters found her 1-year-old son dead after neighbors called 911 complaining of a smell.

Recently released court documents say she left him alone, knowing doing so would cause him to die.

Balloons and a teddy bear shrine line the apartment building in the 1800 block of James H. McGee Blvd. where the 1-year-old boy was found dead Tuesday afternoon. His mother, Wanisha Smith of Dayton, remains behind bars.

Court documents show Smith admitted to Dayton Police that on or around May 16th, she bumped the child’s head on a chair, rendering him unconscious and unresponsive.

They go on to say though she knew he was injured, she did not provide medical care. She then left him alone in their apartment, “knowing doing so would cause him to die.”

Nearly a month later, the baby’s body was discovered after neighbors called 911 complaining of an odor.

“I think there is someone over there deceased, there’s like a bad smell coming from her house like real bad,” said the 911 caller. The caller also stated a woman lived in the apartment but had not seen anyone go into or come out of the apartment in some time.



Dayton Police said once they arrived at the apartment they also requested the Dayton Fire Department to help. Firefighters located the remains of a small child who had been dead for some time.

Smith does have other children but officers said none of them live with her, and are safe.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office tells 2 NEWS they are not yet able to release the identify of the boy.