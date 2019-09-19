Mother of Richmond school shooter speaks out

RICHMOND, Ind. (WDTN) – Thursday afternoon on WDTN, the mother of the Richmond school shooter spoke out about her experience on Dr. Oz.

She talked about her decision to call the police and warn the school ahead of time. She also shared what was said during her last conversation with her son.

“I told him I couldn’t live without him,” she said. “He said, ‘It’s too late, I’m part of the problem.’”

According to police, 14-year-old Brandon Clegg died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No students or staff were injured.

