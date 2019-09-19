Mother of Richmond school shooter speaks out

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Ind. (WDTN) – Thursday afternoon on WDTN, the mother of the Richmond school shooter spoke out about her experience on Dr. Oz.

She talked about her decision to call the police and warn the school ahead of time. She also shared what was said during her last conversation with her son.

“I told him I couldn’t live without him,” she said. “He said, ‘It’s too late, I’m part of the problem.’”

According to police, 14-year-old Brandon Clegg died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No students or staff were injured.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS