Trial date set for James Hutchinson’s mother, her boyfriend

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The mother of 6-year-old James Hutchinson, along with her boyfriend, appeared in court Monday afternoon.

Brittany Gosney and James Hamilton both issued pleas of not guilty. The judge initially considered ruling on both cases separately but said he would decide that at a later time.

A jury trial date for Gosney and Hamilton was set for Monday, May 24, at 8:30 a.m. with a pre-trial set for Monday, March 22, at 8:30 a.m. Gosney’s bond was set to $2 million, while Hamilton’s was set to $750,000. Neither of them are allowed contact with Gosney’s two other children for the time being.

They were both indicted Friday on charges related to killing Hutchinson and dumping his body in the Ohio River. Gosney was indicted by the Butler County Grand Jury on 16 different counts while Hamilton was indicted on 15 counts.

Authorities have not yet found the body of the 6-year-old. Lawrenceburg Police along with North Star International and Ohio LandSAR volunteers searched on land Sunday due to high water levels.

“The river is going down but it’s still a great challenge,” said Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson. “I’m not sure when we’re going to get divers in, they’re monitoring the river levels and what the weather for the next couple of weeks is going to be.”

