Mother-Daughter nursing duo working together and changing lives at Villa Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Dawn Barone has worked as a nurse at Villa Springfield for 18 years. During that time, she recognized her daughter, Sarah, had a passion for helping others

“Sarah’s been coming [to Villa Springfield] since she was about 10-years-old. She would come in on the weekends and volunteers and do ladies’ nails and hair,” said Barone.

Barone is now the director of nursing at Villa Springfield and her daughter, Sarah Ruf, is a registered nurse at the same facility.

“I just feel like I’ve been compassionate towards others and watching my mom do it, I was so inspired by her,” said Sarah

Dawn and Sarah say despite their long hours and conflicting shifts, they still find time to see each other.

“We don’t take much of a break from each other. We’re very close, we spend a lot of time together,” said Sarah.

Dawn says this time together can help them to make it through difficult days as a nurse, especially during the pandemic.

“Not always does the family or the significant other understand what we go through,” said Dawn. “So having someone that really relates to that makes a huge difference.”

Dawn also says she enjoys working and learning from her daughter.

” I’m able to teach her things that I’ve learned over the years but then she’s able to keep me up-to-date being a younger nurse,” she said. “I think that’s also been beneficial to us working together.”