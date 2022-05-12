CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN)– Just in time for National Nurses Week, Miami Valley Hospital South is highlighting a dynamic duo.

A mother and daughter team has given a whole new meaning to family, working together on the front lines during the pandemic.

In honor of Nurses Week, they say they are thankful to give their patients a sense of family when some aren’t able to visit.

“We’ve actually had one patient who woke up who I cared for before the operation, he woke up talking and thought he was talking to me still,” said RN Deborah Cope. “My daughter and I can look alike, especially with masks on.”

Miami Valley Hospital South has a dynamic mother-daughter duo, Deborah and Shelbi’s shift line up more than often while caring for families as a family themselves. Deborah has been a nurse for 32 years and her daughter Shelbi joined the workforce six years ago looking up to her mother since day one.

“Absolutely, she inspired me to be a nurse,” said RN Shelbi Adams. “I guess you could say it’s in my blood. I wanted to be a nurse not because my mom was a nurse, it just felt like the right pathway for me.”

The duo started working with each other during the COVID-19 pandemic, a time when most families had limited visits in hospital rooms.

“With COVID-19 every day, you never knew what you were walking into so having the support of our team was really great and just being able to lean on each other when times were tough,” said Adams.

As far as future generations go, they are hopeful that many will decide to continue the nursing tradition.