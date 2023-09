DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman and child were allegedly hit by a car in Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were called around 6:46 p.m. to the 2800 block of E. Third St. in Dayton. Dispatch tells 2 NEWS a woman and her child were reportedly struck.

The woman was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, while the child was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital. At this time, the extent of any injuries are unknown.

2 NEWS is working to learn more information about what happened.