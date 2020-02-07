Live Now
Mother charged after toddler found wandering in roadway

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A Vandalia woman is facing charges after her 1-year-old was found in the middle of a road.

It happened Tuesday afternoon along Homestretch Road. Vandalia Police say a neighbor found the toddler unharmed and called police.

The police report indicates the child’s mother was asleep when the child crawled out a doggy door to escape. The mother is now charged with child endangering.

