VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A Vandalia woman is facing charges after her 1-year-old was found in the middle of a road.
It happened Tuesday afternoon along Homestretch Road. Vandalia Police say a neighbor found the toddler unharmed and called police.
The police report indicates the child’s mother was asleep when the child crawled out a doggy door to escape. The mother is now charged with child endangering.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Mother charged after toddler found wandering in roadway
- Pop-up Prevention Program helps parents address vaping with their kids
- Go Red for Women campaign underway during Heart Month
- ‘Puppies’ found in box on North Carolina lawn turn out to be bear cubs
- Burger King giving out free Whoppers in exchange for a picture of your ex this Valentine’s Day