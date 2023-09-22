DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A mother and her four kids escaped a house fire in Springfield on Friday morning.

The fire happened around 11 a.m. on West Pleasant Street near South Center Street.

Crews responded to reports of a fire and saw the smoke as they drove to the scene. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy flames coming from the first and second floors of the house.

Everyone inside got out safely before crews arrived. Fire officials say the fire reportedly started near the front door of the home.

The cause and the amount of damage have not been released.