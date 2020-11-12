Most Thanksgiving activities are high-risk for COVID spread according to Greene County Public Health

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Greene County is currently in a Level 3 Public Health emergency. The Public Health department just released guidance on how to stop the spread of COVID-19 over the holidays.

While public health officials say not traveling or gathering at all is the safest and best option, they have ranked holiday activities from least-risk to highest-risk

Public Health Information Officer, Laurie Fox, says being indoors with a large group of people for an extended period of time is the highest risk and most unsafe option.

“The virus loves the indoor atmosphere because it’s so much easier to spread when people can’t stay 6-feet apart,” she shared. “Your lower risk activities include having a small dinner with only those who live in your household. You can also do a virtual dinner and invite people via zoom.”

The risk of catching and spreading COVID increases the more people you invite, the longer you stay together and the more you ignore CDC guidelines like mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing. If you still choose to share a meal, sharing utensils is another surefire way of spreading the virus.

“In regards to COVID-19, you want to minimize multiple hands touching. If it’s a meal where multiple people are gathered together, have one person serve. While you’re up getting your food, wear a mask,” said Fox.

Some people say they are disappointed at the prospect of not seeing their friends and family during an already difficult year.

“It’s upsetting that people can’t spend time with their family but you have to be safe too,” said Sam’s Club shopper, Christine.

While others have already decided to forgo traditions.

“We want to follow the CDC guidelines. We want to make sure we social distance, we want to be sure we wear our masks, it’s a no brainer,” said David Broil.

Fox says looking forward to the future will be the best way to cope with the possible disappointments of this year.

“It’s better to miss this one thanksgiving than having to miss the rest of the Thanksgivings because someone passed away from this virus,” she said. “It’s hard, and I’m tired just like everyone else. But this is not going to last forever. There is a light and its dim and its hard to see but its coming.”

