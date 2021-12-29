DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – WDTN.com posts thousands of stories every year in an effort to be your source for local, national, weather and sports news.

Here is a look at the five most clicked Miami Valley News stories in 2021:

Three men have died after being stuck in a manure pit in Mercer County Tuesday. Brothers Gary, Todd and Brad Wuebker died after they were stuck in a pit on the 2300 block of Coldwater Creek Road.

A Wapakoneta photographer captures the spirit of love between one young couple after the groom passes away. Evan Winner and Olivia Kunkler shared the kind of love that most people long for.

Chicken Head’s restaurant said on Facebook that it will be closed for the immediate future after vandals damaged the restaurant, equipment and inventory.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that inmate Raymond Walters died last night on Tuesday, November 16. According to a release by the Sheriff’s Office, Walters was removed from his housing unit so that medical staff could assess his condition after staff observed him acting erratically.

A gargoyle on one local porch has caused quite a stir among neighbors, but the homeowner is taking the added attention and using it to help raise money for the Dayton Foodbank. The statue is known as “Frank the Christmas Gargoyle” and he sits on Denise Starr’s porch.