Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the Dayton-Springfield-Kettering, OH CSA using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2020 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

95.2% of people in the Dayton-Springfield-Kettering, OH CSA speak only English at home. Keep reading to see what the most spoken non-English languages are in and around Dayton.

#10. Korean

– 1,063 speakers (0.1% of population)

— 758 speakers who also speak English very well

— 305 speakers who speak English less than very well

#9. Swahili or other languages of Central, Eastern, and Southern Africa

– 1,456 speakers (0.14% of population)

— 625 speakers who also speak English very well

— 831 speakers who speak English less than very well

#8. Vietnamese

– 1,683 speakers (0.17% of population)

— 517 speakers who also speak English very well

— 1,166 speakers who speak English less than very well

#7. Yoruba, Twi, Igbo, or other languages of Western Africa

– 1,800 speakers (0.18% of population)

— 1,336 speakers who also speak English very well

— 464 speakers who speak English less than very well

#6. Tagalog (incl. Filipino)

– 1,864 speakers (0.18% of population)

— 1,345 speakers who also speak English very well

— 519 speakers who speak English less than very well

#5. French (incl. Cajun)

– 1,990 speakers (0.2% of population)

— 1,518 speakers who also speak English very well

— 472 speakers who speak English less than very well

#4. German

– 2,536 speakers (0.25% of population)

— 2,223 speakers who also speak English very well

— 313 speakers who speak English less than very well

#3. Chinese (incl. Mandarin, Cantonese)

– 3,077 speakers (0.3% of population)

— 1,242 speakers who also speak English very well

— 1,835 speakers who speak English less than very well

#2. Arabic

– 3,391 speakers (0.33% of population)

— 1,929 speakers who also speak English very well

— 1,462 speakers who speak English less than very well

#1. Spanish

– 16,673 speakers (1.64% of population)

— 10,392 speakers who also speak English very well

— 6,281 speakers who speak English less than very well