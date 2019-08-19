Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile throughout Clark County

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2016, file photo, a female Aedes aegypti mosquito acquires a blood meal on the arm of a researcher at the Biomedical Sciences Institute in the Sao Paulo’s University in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The Aedes aegypti mosquito is behind the large outbreaks of Zika virus in Latin America and the […]

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A mosquito sample in Clark County has tested positive for West Nile Virus for the fourth time this season. Officials are encouraging residents to protect themselves, as the mosquitoes are not limited to specific areas of the county.

Sanitarians with the Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) have been trapping mosquitoes throughout the county and submitting them to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) as part of their Vector-Borne Disease program.

“Naturally occurring breeding sites are decreasing as we continue to experience a lack of rain. However, residents can still help protect themselves by getting rid of water that may be trapped in things like buckets and gutters.” said Larry Shaffer, Director of Environmental Health at CCCHD. “We have found West Nile Virus positive mosquitoes throughout Clark County; they are not limited to specific areas so protecting yourself is key.”

Residents are encouraged to prevent mosquito bites by following the “Avoid, Plan, Stop” guidelines:

Avoid: Apply repellents on exposed skin registered with the U.S. EPA, wear long sleeves and pants, or consider staying indoors as much as possible

Plan: Check for travel advisories ahead of time if traveling, have EPA-approved mosquito repellents and long pants/shirt sleeves available to avoid bites, and do outside activities at times when mosquitos are less active

Stop: Get rid of breeding sites by emptying standing water on your property, and make sure screens on doors and windows are free of holes

CCCHD is inspecting the affected areas and working with property owners to reduce breeding sources by draining standing water or treating it with products containing Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti), which is safe for pets and humans.

They will also distribute informational flyers in the affected area.

Duet will be misted in these areas to reduce the adult mosquito population. Residents who have concerns with this may opt out by calling 937-390-5600 or emailing their request to environmental@ccchd.com.

For more information, call the CCCHD or visit their website.

