‘Mosaic of Hope’ brings together Dayton organizations for interactive, family art project

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wednesday, the Mosaic of Hope was revealed at the Omega CDC Harvard Campus on Harvard Blvd.

The public art project was started in March at the Learn to Earn Dayton Readiness Summit. More than 600 virtual participants collaborated on the idea and made their marks on thousands of tiny tiles used to create the mosaic.

Learn to Earn Dayton and Preschool Promise joined the Montgomery County Play on Purpose Collaborative for the project. They chose the Omega Community Development Coalition’s (CDC) ‘Hope Center’ as the location and were helped by the Mosaic Institute of Greater Dayton.

“[The mosaic] celebrates bringing small pieces of life together and making something beautiful and wonderful,” explained Vanessa Ward, President of the Omega CDC. “It invites children and their families to be engaged in interactive play.”

The mosaic, designed with Boog the Illustrator, features games, letters and more to help children between the ages of 0 and 3 learn and develop. Although this is the target age, Jes McMillan, executive director of the Mosaic Institute of Greater Dayton, says it’s for all families and ages to enjoy.

“My favorite part is that we started this during a pandemic, when division and separation from each other was at an all time high and we still found a way to be unified,” she explained.

Ward says she wants to Mosaic and other development in the area to welcome families to come together and connect. She is hoping that they can create safe, green spaces for Dayton’s families. The playground where the mosaic is located will soon be renovated thanks to an anonymous donor according to Ward. So there are a lot of new opportunities and projects planned for the development.

The mosaic was designed with the theme “Together We Rise” and was a collaboration of many people across the community.

“We had volunteers coming from South Dayton, and East Dayton to come here every Thursday and every Saturday for months to glue those pieces of porcelain,” said Ward.

“That is really what it’s about and the mosaic is a physical representation of that [collaboration],” said McMillan.

For more information on the Omega CDC, click here.

To learn more about the mosaic click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Dozens of Miami Valley children taking part in Saturday's 'Lemonade Day'

Mosaic of hope brings interactive art to Dayton families

The long road home, woman hospitalized for months with COVID

West Carrollton Police holding its 16th Citizen's Police Academy

CDC new mask guidelines, local schools weigh in

Two more Miami Valley residents arrested for involvement in Capitol riot

More News