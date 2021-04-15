Mosaic Church hosts ‘Feed 5K’ food drive throughout April

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — Mosaic Church is working to combat food insecurity in the Miami Valley by hosting a “Feed 5000” food drive throughout April.

The church is teaming up with FISH, a food pantry in Fairborn.

Those looking to donate are asked to check this list for needed items. Things like canned meat, vegetables and soup, as well as other nonperishables like pasta or boxed potatoes and rice. The idea is to help feed a family of four for two days, and the list provides a breakdown of what that looks like.

Donations can be dropped off at the Mosaic locations below:

Mosaic at The Mall — Sunday, 9:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. | Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mosaic at St. Andrew — Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those interested can also help transport food from Mosaic facilities to FISH. Contact info@wearemosaic.org for more information.