Morris Furniture to close Riverside showroom

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – After 57 years, Morris Furniture Co. Inc. is closing the Morris Home Furniture & Mattress showroom in Riverside.

According to officials with Morris Furniture a closing sale will begin Thursday, May 14, at 11 a.m.

The company said that it would open two new showrooms at the Dayton Mall and the Mall at Fairfield Commons, those are expected later this summer.

Morris Furniture will be following CDC recommended guidelines during its closing sale.