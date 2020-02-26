Morris Furniture Co., Inc to open new showrooms

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Morris Furniture Co., Inc. announced Tuesday that they will open two new Morris Home showrooms this spring.

The company has secured showrooms at both the Dayton Mall and the Mall at Fairfield Commons.

Morris Home Furniture & Mattress stores will open in these mall locations, including Better Sleep Shops and Morris Outlets.

“We’re excited to expand our presence in the Dayton market. These two showrooms will allow us to be more convenient than ever before to our loyal customer following. These beautiful showrooms will be unlike any other furniture stores in the Dayton area,” said Larry Klaben, President and CEO of Morris Furniture Co., Inc.

Brands including La-Z-Boy, Ashley, Lane, Universal, Bernhardt, Klaussner, Jonathan Louis, Craftmaster, Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Steans & Foster, and Beautyrest will be featured in the showrooms.

