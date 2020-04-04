Closings
Morning sun gives way to PM clouds…mild temperatures today

A cold front will bring in a chance of rain showers this evening and Sunday morning.

TODAY: Increasing clouds and mild. High 66

TONIGHT: Chance of showers. Low 47

SUNDAY: Chance of showers mainly in the morning. Cooler. High 58

We have several days of rain coming up for the week ahead, but not a complete washout. By mid week highs will be around 70 but turning colder with highs in the 50s by the end of the week.

