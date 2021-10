DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Interstate 75 southbound is seeing major delays due to an accident by Edwin C Moses Blvd.

Dayton police responded to a call for a multi-vehicle crash on I-75 around 6:51 a.m. Police said three have been injured, but no one has been hospitalized at this time.

The right lane is still closed, but the left lane has now been opened to traffic.