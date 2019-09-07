Morning clouds give way to some afternoon sun

Lots of clouds to start out the day. Drier air will push into the Ohio Valley this afternoon and erode some of the clouds to allow for some sunshine. Comfortable temperatures this weekend with highs around 75.

TODAY: Morning clouds, becoming partly sunny this afternoon. Sprinkle?High near 75

A pleasant day for heading to the many area festivals for lunch or dinner.

An nice afternoon for baseball. Sunshine will increase later today.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 56

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Spotty PM shower. High near 75

Summer time heat returns to the Miami Valley this week with highs reaching into the upper 80s to around 90 for several days.

