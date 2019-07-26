More West Nile found in mosquito samples in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A mosquito carrying the West Nile Virus was found during recent samples conducted by the Clark County Combined Health District.

This is the second time this month the disease has been found in the Clark County sampling program.

According to a press release sent Friday, July 26, the sample was found as part of the Vector-Borne Disease program.

Mosquitos become infected with the virus when they feed on infected birds. They then spread the illness to humans and other animals when they bite.

Around 80 percent of people infected with West Nile Virus will not show any symptoms at all, but there is no way to know ahead of time if you will develop and illness or not.

The best way to avoid the West Nile Virus infection is to prevent mosquito bites: AVOID, PLAN, STOP