More West Nile found in mosquito samples in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A mosquito carrying the West Nile Virus was found during recent samples conducted by the Clark County Combined Health District.
This is the second time this month the disease has been found in the Clark County sampling program.
According to a press release sent Friday, July 26, the sample was found as part of the Vector-Borne Disease program.
Mosquitos become infected with the virus when they feed on infected birds. They then spread the illness to humans and other animals when they bite.
Around 80 percent of people infected with West Nile Virus will not show any symptoms at all, but there is no way to know ahead of time if you will develop and illness or not.
The best way to avoid the West Nile Virus infection is to prevent mosquito bites: AVOID, PLAN, STOP
- AVOID:
- Apply repellents on exposed skin registered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
- Wear long sleeves and pants or consider staying indoors as much as possible.
- PLAN:
- If traveling, check ahead of time for travel advisories, and plan accordingly.
- Have EPA approved mosquito repellent and longs pants and shirts available to avoid bites.
- Do outside activities at times when mosquito activity is less.
- STOP:
- Get rid of mosquito breeding sites by emptying or treating any standing water on your property (even small amounts of standing water can be a breeding site for mosquitos).
- Make sure screens on windows and doors are free of holes or rips. You may also opt to utilize air conditioning instead of open windows if possible.