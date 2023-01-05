Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – RTA employees made the holidays a busload brighter for Dayton children this year.

According to a release by the Greater Dayton RTA, employees filled two busses with over 80 coats, 16 bicycles and a variety of other clothes and toys for the Boys and Girls Club of Dayton on Tuesday, December 20.

The employees began loading donations into an RTA connect bus, however, by the time the event was done, it took the connect bus as well as a full 40-foot diesel bus to deliver the clothing and toys.

“It was much more than we could have ever expected. We were just thrilled and honored” said Crystal Allen, the CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton. “Because of (RTA’s) generosity, we got gifts to 110 kids that day.”

According to Allen, each child was given multiple gifts. Several of these children may not have received any otherwise, she said.

This donation opportunity was a team effort led by both the RTA and the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1385 (ATU). According to Roland Caldwell, RTA’s chief transportation officer, they selected the Boys and Girls Club of Dayton as it was a “good fit, seeing what they were doing for kids with their programs.”

