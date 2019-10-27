More than a party: annual Hauntfest seeks to support Oregon District businesses

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The damp and chilly Fall weather is created the perfect, gloomy mood for the 2019 Hauntfest. Organizers were expecting between 5,000 and 15,000 people to line Fifth Street for the yearly block party despite the wind and rain.

“We have this every year. We don’t cancel it [and] we have not cancelled it for anything as far as I can remember for the last 20 years,” said Kyle Babirad, president of the Oregon District Business Association.

Event organizers say Hauntfest is more than just a party, it is also an opportunity to come together and support the community. The event is a fundraiser for the Oregon District Business Association.

“It helps us fund everything else that we do here. The landscaping… plowing the side walks in the winter…all sorts of whatever else we need done here in the neighborhood,” explained Babirad.

Visitors to Hauntfest also saw an increased police presence which some say made them feel safer.

“We have police overtime here. We’re checking everybody in. There are no weapons allowed…no [toy] weapons, nothing that even looks like a weapon [is] coming in,” saId Babirad.

Despite the increased security measures more than two months after the Oregon District tragedy, Babirad says he believes things are getting better day-by-day and that Hauntfest is the latest example of that.