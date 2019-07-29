More than 900 backpacks donated to Trotwood students

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials say all students in the Trotwood-Madison school district will have the school supplies they need, thanks to several donors.

According to officials with Trotwood-Madison City Schools, 363 of the district’s students were displaced by the Memorial Day tornadoes.

On Sunday, the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. donated more than 900 backpacks filled with supplies to Trotwood students as part of a school supply drive run by 92.1 WROU-FM.

According to Trotwood school board president Denise Moore, thanks to donations from multiple groups, the district will have enough backpacks filled with supplies for all of its roughly 2,400 students.

“I saw [the damage] firsthand, and when I saw it, I looked at my team, and I said, ‘We got to do something about this,'” said Carrie Clark, Great Lakes regional director for Alpha Kappa Alpha.

This latest donation puts 92.1 WROU well past its original goal for the school supply drive, according to Faith Daniels, program director and afternoon drive personality.

“We were looking for about a thousand [backpacks],” Daniels said. “We are now creeping up to 2,500, and we’ll have 3,000 before it’s all over.”

“With children going to school with all of the supplies that they need brings you that sense of normality that we need for these children,” said Mayor Mary McDonald.

Aside from this supply drive, the non-profit organization Crayons to Classrooms has collected more than 1,900 backpacks filled with supplies, Moore said.

They will now be able to provide backpacks to all children in Trotwood affected by the tornadoes, including those attending local charter schools, Moore added.

“We are resilient,” Mayor McDonald said. “Our people are resilient, and they are coming back stronger than ever.”

Trotwood school officials are still working to collect uniforms for all of the students affected by the tornadoes, Moore said.

The district is planning to distribute the backpacks and school supplies at an event August 3, Moore said.

