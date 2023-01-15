DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The community came together for a major search for a missing Dayton woman, Cierra Chapman.

Volunteers from around the Miami Valley showed up in full force Sunday to search the area for Chapman. Major Brian Johns with the Dayton Police Department said this is the first time they have called in outside organizations to help with search efforts.

“We have around 60 plus volunteers from Equusearch, Butler County Technical Response, Ohio Special Response Team, and also the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s aviation unit out today,” Maj. Johns said.

Chapman was last seen leaving apartments on Autumn Woods Drive in Trotwood around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 27, 2022. Her car was found over a week later in Middletown.

“We do believe the victim’s vehicle left West Dayton and traveled up Route 4. Her vehicle was a 2014 silver Cadillac SUV,” Maj. Johns said.

Members of Chapman’s family were also on-site to help in the search efforts. They have been worried about her safety, begging anyone with information to come forward.

“Somebody had to see something. There’s a lot of cameras around here. It’s a lot of people coming and going,” Toya Gilliard said.

They are hoping these searches lead to answers, so they can finally bring Chapman home.

“You call, she came. You need it, she had it. Regardless of the time, day, or season, whatever it was, Cierra was just that person,” Latisha Lofton, Chapman’s sister, said.

Dayton police consider Chapman’s disappearance suspicious. If you know anything about her disappearance, call Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP.

The Dock Ellis Foundation is also helping the family during this difficult time. If you would like to leave an anonymous tip, click here.