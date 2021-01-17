More than 5,600 Clark County residents eligible to get vaccine on Tuesday

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN)– Clark County Health Department says their COVID-19 vaccine appointments have already been filled up for this entire week, however it may be a grim reminder of how hard the pandemic severely hurt Clark County’s elderly community.

“We’ve lost family members, we’ve lost doctors, we’ve lost nurses, we’ve lost key people in our community,” said CCPH Health Commissioner Charles Patterson. “Any loss is too much, but over 250 people died in the past six months,”

As Clark County anticipates the start of their 1B group on Tuesday, the health department says it’s a grim reminder of how much the virus affected their elderly residents.

“We’re so excited to be vaccinating now so we don’t lose our citizens to this deadly virus,” said Patterson.

More than 5,600 people in Clark County will be eligible to get their first dose of the vaccine on Tuesday, but there aren’t enough doses to go around in this first week. The health department also anticipates roughly 300-to-500 more people in the 1A group still need their second dose while jumpstarting the 1B group. In total, anywhere between 1,500-to 2,000 doses will be administered this week alone.

Clark County Health Department says nearly every clinic has been full each week so far and hasn’t wasted any doses. However, they anticipate nearly 75-percent of their eligible population will get the vaccine.

“We’re excited about this new group because they’re going to have a much bigger uptick than the 1A group,” said Patterson. “We’re going to hit 75 plus and I don’t mean age, I mean 75-percent of our population 80 and up they want this vaccine and they’re going to get it so they can get one step closer to getting back to normal.”