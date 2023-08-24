DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Thousands of AES Ohio customers are without power on Thursday morning.

According to the AES Ohio outage map, 7,899 customers are in the dark as of 6:20 a.m. on Thursday, August 24.

Heavy thunderstorms are rolling through the Miami Valley, but they will not stick around for the day.

An Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory are in effect for the area as heat index values will push into the 105-110 degree range today.

