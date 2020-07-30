More than 3,500 tested in recent pop-up sites in Montgomery County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County performed over 3,500 coronavirus tests during pop-up testing held earlier this month.

They say at the July 16 testing site at Rose Music Center, 1,058 total tests were given. 1,011 returned negative while 47 returned positive.

1,168 tests were given at a site at Trotwood Madison High School on July 17. 1,097 of those came back negative while 71 came back positive.

A testing site set up at Montgomery County Fairgrounds on July 20 resulted in 1,478 tests. 1,387 were negative and 91 returned positive.

