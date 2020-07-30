More than 3,500 tested in recent pop-up sites in Montgomery County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County performed over 3,500 coronavirus tests during pop-up testing held earlier this month.
They say at the July 16 testing site at Rose Music Center, 1,058 total tests were given. 1,011 returned negative while 47 returned positive.
1,168 tests were given at a site at Trotwood Madison High School on July 17. 1,097 of those came back negative while 71 came back positive.
A testing site set up at Montgomery County Fairgrounds on July 20 resulted in 1,478 tests. 1,387 were negative and 91 returned positive.
Click here to find more testing sites around the Miami Valley.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- DeWine asks Ohio Liquor Control Commision to enact 10 p.m. last call to curb spread of coronavirus in Ohio
- Clark County downgraded to Level 2, Montgomery County remains at Level 3 on state advisory map
- Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 1,733 cases reported, new single-day record
- 2 new Montgomery County programs established through CARES Act
- GWOC: All athletic contests during fall season will be played against member schools only