More than $213K awarded to 14 nonprofits through COVID-19 Response Fund

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Foundation and United Way of the Greater Dayton Area (UWGDA) announced Friday that grants totaling $213,499 from the COVID-19 Response Fund for Greater Dayton have been awarded to 14 not-for-profit organizations in the area that are responding to the region’s critical needs during this pandemic.

The fund was launched in March by a coalition of philanthropic, education, and government organizations, and has received more than $1.4 million in contributions. $823,876 has been granted so far to 57 local nonprofits.

“We’ve all been affected by COVID-19 in one way or another, but some of our neighbors are particularly vulnerable to the wide-ranging and urgent consequences of this pandemic, including food insecurity, homelessness and mental health needs,” said Barbra Stonerock, vice president of Community Engagement for The Dayton Foundation. “It’s so important to help those nonprofits that are serving our at-risk populations so that support services continue.”

Recipients of recent grants from the COVID-19 Response Fund include:

Big Brothers Big Sisters ($2,500) to help deliver care packages to families in need

to help deliver care packages to families in need Emmanuel St. Vincent de Paul Conference ($17,500) to provide support to families in need residing in the 45402 zip code

to provide support to families in need residing in the 45402 zip code First Baptist Church of New Lebanon ($12,150) to provide food and clothing to New Lebanon residents in need

to provide food and clothing to New Lebanon residents in need Her Story, Inc. ($5,500) to assist in providing food and shelter for homeless women in need

to assist in providing food and shelter for homeless women in need Hope House Rescue Mission ($5,000) to purchase cleaning supplies for its emergency shelters

to purchase cleaning supplies for its emergency shelters Kids in New Directions ($5,000) to assist students in need

to assist students in need Leaders for Equality & Action in Dayton (LEAD) ($7,500) to purchase food and health goods for immigrant families in need

to purchase food and health goods for immigrant families in need Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church ($5,000) to help provide food and toiletries to West Dayton families in need

to help provide food and toiletries to West Dayton families in need Ohio Restaurant Association Education Foundation ($30,000) to provide assistance for out-of-work or displaced restaurant employees

to provide assistance for out-of-work or displaced restaurant employees Preble County Council on Aging ($39,600) to provide meals to Preble County senior citizens

to provide meals to Preble County senior citizens Ronald McDonald House Charities Dayton ($25,000) to provide families with hotel rooms and care packages

to provide families with hotel rooms and care packages St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church ($16,000) to aid in providing basic human needs for families in Trotwood

to aid in providing basic human needs for families in Trotwood Target Dayton Ministries ($25,000) to assist with emergency food delivery to individuals in need

to assist with emergency food delivery to individuals in need Xenia Adult Recreation and Services ($17,749) to help provide medical appointment transportation for senior citizens

“Since the coronavirus outbreak, many families that were relying on food assistance from schools and other sources are left without essentials to thrive,” said Dr. Jamison Hunter, senior pastor of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. “Thanks to this grant, we’ll be able to provide a month’s supply of food, toiletries and baby items to at least 500 families in our surrounding community, but our prayer is to provide for more.”

Nonprofit organizations can apply for a grant at www.daytonfoundation.org or www.dayton-unitedway.org.

Information about the ways to contribute to the fund, including online via credit card, is available at www.daytonfoundation.org. The Dayton Foundation is paying all credit card processing fees and waiving administration fees so that 100 percent of donations go to charity.