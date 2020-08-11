Power restored following outage near Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Nearly 2,500 DP&L customers were temporarily without power near the Huber Heights area Monday night.

The outage occurred as a line of storms began to pass through the northern area of the Miami Valley, though it is unclear at this time what exactly may have caused the outage. Power has since been restored.

App users, tap here to see the DP&L outage map.

Ahead of the severe weather, DP&L issued a reminder to residents to steer clear of power lines if they are brought down by falling trees and branches.

You can report an outage in your area by clicking here.