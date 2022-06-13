MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — More than 10,000 people are without power in the Miami Valley Monday.

According to the AES Ohio outage map, 10,534 customers are without power as of 6:23 p.m.

The majority of the outages are located in Montgomery County with close to 8,000 reported there. More than 2,000 of the outages are in Preble County, and the rest are in Warren, Darke, Greene, Champaign and Miami counties.

The outages come as a Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for several counties in the Miami Valley, along with a Flash Flood Warning and Excessive Heat Warning.

To report an outage, visit the AES Ohio website here.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.