GREENEVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – More than 20 Darke County fire crews are responding to a fire near Greenville.

A fire at two-story house on Hamilton Road caused 12 crews to respond to the scene with eight more crews on the way, according to Dispatch.

The call came in around 4:20 a.m. Sunday morning. The fire was eventually paged as a 3-alarm fire around 5 a.m., which is when the additional crews were called in.

Officials said that no one is inside of the house, but they are working to contain the fire, so it does not spread to other houses in the area.

Fire crews do have an established water supply to fight the fire.

Anyone traveling in this area should avoid driving on Hamilton Road between Union City Road and McMecham Road.

A 2 NEWS crew is on the way and we are continuing to gather more information.