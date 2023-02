DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Over 1,000 AES Ohio customers were without power on Thursday morning.

According to the AES Ohio Outage Map, 1,431 customers were without power shortly after 8 a.m. on Thursday.

The outage map showed that customers mainly in Greene County near Xenia were affected.

As of 8:30 a.m., power appears to be restored to the area.

If you are currently without power, contact AES Ohio to report an outage.