DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — More than 10,000 people are without power in the Miami Valley.

According to the AES Ohio outage map, the outages are mostly in Clayton, Brookville, Germantown, Camden and the Gratis area.

Mary Ann Kabel, director of corporate communications for AES Ohio, said the power company is fully staffed and has been monitoring the forecast. She advises people to be cautious, prepared and patient since there are high winds in the area reaching 50 to 60 mph.

It’s not clear when power will be restored. If you have a power outage Kabel said make sure to report it.