MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Power has been restored to more than 1,000 people in Harrison Township Monday night.

According to the AES Ohio outage map, 1,680 customers were without power due to an outage reported at 9:29 p.m. The website said the estimated time for power to be restored is 11 p.m.

Mary Ann Kabel, director of corporate communications for AES Ohio, said wires were down on North Main Street. Crews were sent to the scene to investigate the cause.