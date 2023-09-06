DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — More than a thousand AES Ohio customers are currently without power in the Miami Valley.

As of noon on Wednesday, Sept. 6, the AES Ohio outage map shows that 1,361 AES Ohio customers are without power across the Miami Valley.

According to Mary Ann Kabel, spokesperson for AES Ohio, approximately 2,800 customers were without power in the Fort McKinley area, east of Trotwood, at the height of the outage.

Crews are reportedly on the scene and investigating the cause of the outage.

The outage map also shows a significant outage in the Vandalia area. Kabel reported that a piece of equipment cut a line and crews are working to fix it.

There is also an outage in Shelby County, according to the outage map. However, there is no information on the cause at this time.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.