GREENE, COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – More than 100 people are without power in the Miami Valley Tuesday.

According to the AES Ohio outage map, the majority of the outages are in Greene County, with approximately two dozen in Montgomery County. The map was last updated just after 5 p.m.

The outages come as a severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Miami Valley. The warning will be in effect until 9 p.m.

2 NEWS will update this story with the latest on power outages as we learn more.