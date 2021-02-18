More snow falls across Miami Valley Thursday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After significant snow fell Tuesday the Miami Valley is getting more of the white stuff Thursday.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik said snow showers will continue Thursday and will accumulate lightly through the day. It’s not going to be a lot of snow, but enough to keep roads slick. On average, we will see 1″ to 2″ across the area with isolated 3″ spots. Snow showers will taper off tonight.

Friday looks mostly dry, with just a very low chance of a few flurries. It will continue to be very cold with below normal temperatures through the start of the weekend.

The snow will make for a messy commute Thursday. The National Weather Service is warning drivers to use caution as they head out.

Snow will continue to fall through the morning commute. Please use EXTRA CAUTION if heading out as many roads are snow covered. Slow down and leave extra distance for stopping. pic.twitter.com/d6fqxOMCCU — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 18, 2021

There are more than 150 weather-related closings or delays right now. See if your school or workplace is on the list here.

