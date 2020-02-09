More sloppy travel as rain/snow develops this afternoon

Mostly cloudy skies this morning will give way to precipitation developing this afternoon. Precipitation will vary across the Miami Valley this afternoon. In the far northern counties where it will be colder, this event will start out as all snow. Snow may accumulate 1-2 inches before it warms enough to change over to rain tonight.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain/snow develops this afternoon. 1-2″ far north. High 42

The far northern Miami Valley will see some accumulating snow this afternoon and evening.