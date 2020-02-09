More sloppy travel as rain/snow develops this afternoon

Mostly cloudy skies this morning will give way to precipitation developing this afternoon. Precipitation will vary across the Miami Valley this afternoon. In the far northern counties where it will be colder, this event will start out as all snow. Snow may accumulate 1-2 inches before it warms enough to change over to rain tonight.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain/snow develops this afternoon. 1-2″ far north. High 42
Live Doppler 2HD
TONIGHT: Precipitation changes to all rain. Low 38
MONDAY: Rain ends in the morning. Mostly cloudy. High 43
We stay in the 40s for much of the week ahead. Lots of clouds throughout the week with more chances of precipitation Wednesday and Thursday.
