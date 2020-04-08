More relying on food bank during coronavirus pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – More people are relying on The Foodbank in Dayton to help them through the difficult times they are facing due to coronavirus.

The Foodbank drive thru is running three times a week to provide emergency food assistance.

“The drive thru is great because it’s a safe no-touch method,” The Foodbank chief development officer Lauren Lee Truesdale said. “We ask folks to keep their trunk empty, pop their trunk as they go through the drive thru, we put the food directly in there, we just wave them on and send them on their way.”

The Foodbank usually serves around 200 households a day. Now that average is between 400 to 500 households.

The Foodbank had a peak day on March 25 with more than 650 household served.

Most have something in common.

“They’re new households, they have an emergency situation going on,” Truesdale said. “Maybe they lost employment, they’re struggling to make ends meet due to coronavirus or COVID-19. So, we’re a safe space for folks to come to get food when they need it.”

The drive thru on 56 Armor Place will be open again Friday from 10 a.m. until noon.

The Foodbank is also holding a food distribution in Preble County on Friday from 10 to noon at the Henny Penny Campus.

Drive thru days and hours change weekly, and will be updated on The Foodbank, Inc. Facebook page.