More outdoor time for Brookville students returning to school

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – In 2019, Brookville Local Schools overcame serious damage from the Memorial Day tornadoes. In 2020, they were able to overcome hurdles due to the global pandemic to offer in-person instruction to their Blue Devils students.

Wednesday, Brookville Local Schools returned to the classroom for the 2020-2021 school year. Superintendent Tim Hopkins says the district is doing what they believe is best for the children of Brookville and many parents in the community supported the return.

“I’ve said since day one: ‘This is not a one-size fits all decision,'” he said. “I think each and every community has to take a look at what they can get done. What’s the size of your school? How many students do you have? What’s the culture within your community?”

With the late summer weather in Brookville, the first day of school was practically perfect. Many classes were held outdoors and students were taken to outdoor tables to eat lunch. Hopkins says as the weather gets cooler, or even in the case of inclement weather, they will use part of the cafeteria and the gymnasium to properly distance the students.

In addition to face masks, constant sanitation and social distancing, students are also being asked to choose a group of four students to stick with at lunch for the rest of the year. This chosen group of four will make contact tracing easier, if necessary. Students will also no longer use a buffet option for lunch. Students will either bring their own lunch from home or pre-order an individually packaged lunch from the school cafeteria.

These are just a few of the new guidelines in place for back-to-school. Hopkins says it’s a fluid situation.

“Every day for the next week or so, we will meet at the end of the day and talk about what went well, what didn’t go well, what tweaks we need to be prepared for,” he explained.

Students were also given the option to learn virtually. About 20 percent of the students chose that decision.