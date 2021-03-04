More Ohioans now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – More people can now get in line for the COVID-19 vaccine as the next phase of Ohio’s vaccination rollout begins Thursday.

Those in Phase 1C and Phase 2 are now eligible to receive their first doses of the vaccine. The groups are based on age or profession.

Thursday morning, people in those new groups can register for the shot adding another 900,000 Ohioans to the eligibility list. This comes as 96,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine make their way across Ohio.

Phase 1C includes people who suffer from specific illnesses that increase their chance of dying from COVID as well as people working in specific professions that may have exposure to the virus.

Phase 1C includes:

Those living with Type 1 Diabetes

Women who are pregnancy

Bone marrow transplant recipients

Those living with ALS.

People who work in childcare services, funeral services and law enforcement and corrections officers.

Phase 2 includes all Ohioans 60 and older.

Most vaccine appointments have been booked for Thursday. Find out what you need to know about the vaccine and how you can sign up to receive yours on WDTN.com vaccine information page.